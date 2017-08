The actor, entertainer and BGT judge David Walliams is always on the lookout for talent. So much so that he slid into the private inbox of Milifandom Labour activist Abby Tomlinson. Teenage Abby says she posted a selfie on Instagram, after which 46 year-old Walliams sent her an unsolicited private message telling her she was “Looking good”, and signed off with a kiss. Abby spurned his advances and dealt out some shade…

Computer says no…