Chris Williamson’s Alternate Reality

Meanwhile, in top Corbyn lieutenant Chris Williamson’s alternative universe, Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn is celebrating his landslide victory in the general election. Williamson told the Guardian in an interview today:
“I feel people have stopped listening to the smears and lies and dirty tricks. I think for all the talk about Venezuela and antisemitism, and the latest thing is sexism now, Jeremy’s overwhelming landslide victories in the leadership elections and the general election mean people have stopped listening to the smears.”
Cuckoo…