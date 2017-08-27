Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass

This anecdote from Katie Glass in her Sunday Times column, reinforces the axiom that the more publicly empathetic the liberal celebrity is, the more ungenerous they are in private:

It took reporting on the Grenfell fire to make the Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow wonder, mournfully, if he is part of a disconnected elite. I could have told him that he is.

As a cub reporter, new to London, I once approached him nervously at a National Portrait Gallery party. He was dismissive and rude, ridiculing me in front of his female fans for not recognising a portrait of the former Venezuelan leader, Hugo Chavez.

“If he was a singer in a rock band called Up your Jumper, you’d know who he is,” he said, pleased to have embarrassed a girl 30 years younger, and 30 times poorer, than him.

Patronisingly sexist in a way that only leftie elitists could be…

