Woodcock Knocks Out Handjob on Twitter

Nina Warhurst, the BBC’s political editor for the North West, was shocked to discover the cost of living down south in London. Barrow and Furness MP John Woodcock boasted about what he could get for that in his constituency.

For some reason he subsequently regretted tweeting the promotional boost to the tourist industry in Barrow. He’s knocked it out of his Twitter feed now…

UPDATE: Blimey now Woodcock’s had to do a full mea culpa: