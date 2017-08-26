Woodcock Knocks Out Handjob on Twitter

Nina Warhurst, the BBC’s political editor for the North West, was shocked to discover the cost of living down south in London. Barrow and Furness MP John Woodcock boasted about what he could get for that in his constituency. As ever the pious didn’t find it amusing:

Condoning prostitution and the poor girls in sex slavery, joking about it. Disgusting. — Bristol Common Sense (@BristolComSense) August 26, 2017

For some reason he subsequently regretted tweeting the promotional boost to the tourist industry in Barrow. He’s knocked it out of his Twitter feed now…

UPDATE: Blimey now Woodcock’s had to do a full mea culpa: