Libyan Welcome For Boris

The Libyan Army band gives a unique rendition of God Save The Queen for Boris Johnson.
You’ll want the sound on for this one 🔊 pic.twitter.com/M3pcONvJ3R
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 25, 2017
Strong.
The Libyan Army band gives a unique rendition of God Save The Queen for Boris Johnson.
You’ll want the sound on for this one 🔊 pic.twitter.com/M3pcONvJ3R
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 25, 2017
Strong.
Jeremy Corbyn on Big Ben Bong Ban
“… if we have to miss Big Ben in reality for a while so that work can be done, well, that’s something we have to go through. It’s not a national disaster or catastrophe.”