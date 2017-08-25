Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes

Green and Liberal Democrat constituencies are the most expensive areas to live in the UK, with Tory seats in third place, according to research linking house prices to party support.

The research commissioned by Bridging Loan Hub reveals that, when analysing the average house price in all 650 UK constituencies, at £394,577, the sole Green constituency (Brighton Pavilion) pips the Lib Dems, with an average value of £368,517. Despite their reputation as the party of the rich, Conservative seats are only the third most expensive in Britain, averaging £330,585 per home.

Conservative seats also have the greatest range in house prices. The difference between the most and least expensive Tory constituencies is £2,082,689 and Labour follow closely behind with a £2,014,780 difference. Seats held by Jeremy Corbyn’s party have £265,762 homes on average, with constituencies ranging from £90,058 to £2,104,838. Sinn Féin strongholds in Northern Ireland have the cheapest homes nationally, averaging just £133,820 per property across their seven seats with the lowest average price for any single constituency: £88,178 in West Tyrone.

This will come as no surprise to people who have been out canvassing in Tory-LibDem swing seats like Richmond…