Dugher Unleashed

Guido has long had a grudging respect for Michael Dugher’s straight-talking approach to politics. Out of Westminster and unleashed, he’s letting Corbynistas know what he really thinks:
Some good points, well made…
Jeremy Corbyn on Big Ben Bong Ban
“… if we have to miss Big Ben in reality for a while so that work can be done, well, that’s something we have to go through. It’s not a national disaster or catastrophe.”