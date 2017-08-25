Anne Marie Waters’ UKIP Candidacy Challenged

UKIP leadership hopeful Henry Bolton is challenging the candidacy of anti-Islam candidate Anne Marie Waters, accusing the party’s NEC of violating its rulebook by allowing her to stand. Bolton said:

“I believe the National Executive Committee’s decision to allow Anne-Marie Waters to stand in the party’s leadership election is in violation of the party’s Rules of Procedure… I have initiated this challenge in an attempt to preserve the governance and future of our party. There is little point in having Rules of Procedure if they are not applied…”



The party’s rules state that a leadership candidate must have been in “good standing continuously” for two years, but Waters was banned from standing as a UKIP candidate at the general election. Was a surprise that they let her on the ballot…