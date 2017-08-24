#Traingate II: Director’s Cut

For some inexplicable reason the usual suspects for Corbyn are trying to rehash the whole #Traingate saga. Why? Why now? The New Statesman’s Jasper Jackson has taken a fair minded look at the “new never before seen footage”, that we’ve all seen before, from agit-prop video jockeys Double Down. According to Jackson, Double Down’s director is Yannis Mendez…

“… the video maker who was being paid by Corbyn’s team to film footage on the train, and who pitched the Guardian the article. Mendez insisted that his friend, Anthony Casey, be given a joint byline under a pseudonym. (He was billed as “Charles B Anthony”.) This is what the Guardian’s readers’ editor found most objectionable about the story: a paid partisan activist operating as a journalist, without his affiliation being made clear to readers.”

This is what led the Guardian to distance themselves from the original bit of bylined agit-prop. The new video is basically a reinterpretation of the original claims.

Let Guido rehash the facts which are not in dispute;

  • Team Corbyn didn’t reserve a seat.
  • Corbyn himself said he found an empty single seat, but he wanted two adjacent.
  • Virgin staff offered Corbyn first class seats – which he declined.
  • The Virgin conductor later found Team Corbyn seats.
  • During the time between other seats being found (by upgrading other passengers) they filmed the now infamous agit-prop video.

If Team Corbyn wasn’t so chaotic they would have organised booking seats in the first place. If they weren’t so prissy they would have taken the upgrade offered. Instead they made a less than honest campaign video out of the affair. They got a well deserved mauling and it still stings. Hence Yannis Mendez coming back to the issue long after anyone who might have cared has forgotten the details.

People:
August 24, 2017 at 3:52 pm



Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn on Big Ben Bong Ban

“… if we have to miss Big Ben in reality for a while so that work can be done, well, that’s something we have to go through. It’s not a national disaster or catastrophe.”

