The UK will export 90 iconic red London buses to Mexico as export finance worth £1.7 billion enables buoyant Brexit Britain to break free into global markets. Theresa May will today visit the Alexander Dennis bus factory in Guildford today, just one of 137 firms helped by UK Export Finance (UKEF) since it became part of the Department for International Trade. 90 low-emission buses will reduce congestion and pollution on Mexico City’s Paseo de la Reforma, and will begin transporting passengers from the end of this year. The new Brexit Britain export funding includes:

Norton Motorcycle, an iconic British motorcycle brand, selling 1000 bikes a year to Australia, North America, Japan and Europe; Design and Projects, a Hampshire-based engineering company, exporting €12 million of rail equipment for a metro line in Bangkok; BurntIsland Fabrications Ltd winning a £100 million contract to support an offshore wind farm; Distinction winning a $7 million contract to supply the Palm Jumeriah hotel in Dubai with luxury furniture.