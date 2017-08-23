New Labour MP: I Won’t Hang Out With Tory Women

New Labour MP Laura Pidcock is one to watch. Labour sources say she is one of the most hard-left people in Westminster, a true Corbynista hardliner who makes half the Shadow Cabinet look like centrists. Since coming to parliament Pidcock has said she will refuse to “hang out with Tory women” because they are “no friends of mine” and the “enemy”. Her hatred of the Tories is, in her own words, “visceral“. She sounds nice.

Pidcock has also given an interview to the fake news site Skwawkbox today, legitimising their deliberate untruths and bogus reporting. She appears on Russia Today – not their comedy shows but their actual pro-Kremlin, pro-Assad programmes. Readers can bet this isn’t the last they’ve heard of Laura…

