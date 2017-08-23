Leftie Train-Segregator Chris Williamson’s 10 Looniest Moments

Corbyn yes-man Chris Williamson is one of Jez’s most dependable fools, reliably popping up to defend the indefensible in the papers and on TV. He’s in the headlines again today, dragging up Jez’s much-criticised women only train carriages idea. It’s another example of Chris putting his name to anything he thinks will further his leader’s loony line. Guido brings you Chris’s 10 looniest moments of late…

  1. Refused to deny his politics are closer to murderous Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and predecessor Hugo Chavez than his own party’s most successful leader, Tony Blair. Relive that moment above…
  2. Blamed the Grenfell disaster on the “violent ideology of neoliberalism”, suggesting Thatcher and Blair were “complicit” in the tragedy. There are no fires under socialist governments, obviously…
  3. Appeared on TV to back Clive Lewis’s infamous “burn neoliberalism” Grenfell Tower comment. Probably gutted he didn’t think of it himself...
  4. Trolled much-loved newsreader Alastair Stewart over the violent death of his chickens, posting a bizarre series of tweets attacking the journalist during the small hours of the morning. Odd…
  5. Called for mandatory re-selection of Labour MPs to “concentrate minds”. Williamson said: “MPs need to reflect the political programme… if people aren’t prepared to do that then it will be up to members in their local constituencies to find someone else who will.” Loves a purge…
  6. Declared victory on behalf of the hard left, branding Labour moderates “malcontents” who had been planted inside the party thirty years ago as “sleeper” agents by the Tories. Tin foil hat time…
  7. Backed Momentum threats to deselect Luciana Berger, whilst she was on maternity leave. Williamson threw his weight behind a hard left intimidation campaign, saying: “individual MPs in this party think it’s their God-given right to rule… I think critics of mandatory re-selection are mistaken…” Nasty…
  8. Blamed the government for the 2011 London riots, tweeting: “Why is it the Tories never take responsibility for the consequences of their party’s disastrous policies”. Less than helpful as London burned
  9. Suggested all MPs should live in student-style digs next to parliament, but the idea was slammed as there is no such accommodation in cramped Westminster and it would have to be built at vast cost to the taxpayer. Doh…
  10. Just today appalled his Labour colleagues by reviving Jez’s widely-condemned call for women’s only train carriages, an idea panned by feminists and women’s advocates as normalising abuse.

And what is it with Corbynistas and trains?

UPDATE: His ideas are gaining traction in parliament:

August 23, 2017 at 1:22 pm



