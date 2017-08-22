Wings Over Scotland Arrested

If you have ever criticised the SNP on social media you are likely to have come across Wings Over Scotland, a shouty crackers blogger known for his grumpy Cybernat tweets. Wings, real name Stuart Campbell, has been arrested at his home in Somerset (yes, he runs his pro-Scottish independence website from Somerset) after a woman accused him of a two year campaign of harassment and malicious communications. He tweets:

Naturally news of his arrest has been met with hundreds of abusive tweets from fellow Cybernats. No chance of the angry Jocks learning a lesson from this. 

Tags: , ,
People:
August 22, 2017 at 7:29 am

Why Transition Must Be Short Why Transition Must Be Short
Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin
Owen Jones in for Nawaz on LBC Owen Jones in for Nawaz on LBC
Inside Baroness Scotland’s Home – But No Pictures Allowed Inside Baroness Scotland’s Home – But No Pictures Allowed
Private School Quota Would Cull Guardian’s Columnists Private School Quota Would Cull Guardian’s Columnists
BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background
Telegraph Buries Alive Duke of Edinburgh Telegraph Buries Alive Duke of Edinburgh
Mood Board Reveals Despair of Telegraph Hacks Mood Board Reveals Despair of Telegraph Hacks
Guido’s Student Debt Story on Standard Front Page Guido’s Student Debt Story on Standard Front Page
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
BBC #NotOnTheList Stars Paid Via Production Companies BBC #NotOnTheList Stars Paid Via Production Companies
Byline Fined For Defamation in First Impress Ruling Byline Fined For Defamation in First Impress Ruling
Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant
Osborne Defends Blackrock’s Investment on Front Page Osborne Defends Blackrock’s Investment on Front Page
The Great Fairtrade Scandal The Great Fairtrade Scandal
Torbynistas Torbynistas
Snow Such Thing as Impartiality Snow Such Thing as Impartiality
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit