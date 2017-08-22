Wings Over Scotland Arrested

If you have ever criticised the SNP on social media you are likely to have come across Wings Over Scotland, a shouty crackers blogger known for his grumpy Cybernat tweets. Wings, real name Stuart Campbell, has been arrested at his home in Somerset (yes, he runs his pro-Scottish independence website from Somerset) after a woman accused him of a two year campaign of harassment and malicious communications. He tweets:

For sucky reasons totally outwith my control (don’t ask), posts on Wings will be very sparse for an unknown period. Sorry, folks. — Wings Over Scotland (@WingsScotland) August 18, 2017

Naturally news of his arrest has been met with hundreds of abusive tweets from fellow Cybernats. No chance of the angry Jocks learning a lesson from this.