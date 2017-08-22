Nasty Nat Picks on Tory MP’s Young Children

Who says the SNP don’t have any charm? When East Renfrewshire Tory MP Paul Masterson tweeted a sweet picture of his young son and daughter on her first day at school, West Lothian councillor Moira Shemilt jumped on the opportunity to fire off the snide (now deleted) remark: “Pink and sheep for girls, Tuff trucks for boys #genderstereotyping”. Going after an MP’s nursery age kids? Really?

Dad was having none of it:

Next time Moira, pick on someone your own size…

August 22, 2017 at 12:22 pm



