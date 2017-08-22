These MPs Are Just the Bookies’ Muppets

Silly season does not stop the Association of British Bookmakers (ABB) from spreading their usual nonsense. Their Public Affairs Manager Ursula Servis phoned into a BBC Radio broadcast on FOBTs to explain how staff could help problem gamblers.

She claimed there are nine signs of problem gambling, but could only remember two of them when pushed by the interviewer. A car-wreck interview in which Ms. Servis did a mis-service to both FOBT addicts and the ABB…

Anne Main, Tory MP for St Albans is so concerned about the bookies’ profits that she tabled a question in the House at the end of recess, to be answered in September. She wants to know the government’s estimates of betting shop job losses related to FOBT stake reduction. She is not interested in the harm, crime and jobs lost as a consequence of FOBTs…

Toby Perkins, Labour MP for Chesterfield, proudly tweeted about visiting a Ladbrokes shop and learning about “responsible” gambling. Maybe a health professional could explain to Mr. Perkins that the strapline “When the fun stops – stop” means “When you are broke – it’s ok to quit!”

In October, when DCMS announces a recommendation for the FOBT maximum stake, now expected by analysts to be £2, it will be very interesting to see which Muppets will stand up for the bookies in the House.

Exposing to constituents where their shameful loyalties lie is not a smart career move…

Content produced and sponsored by Campaign for Fairer Gambling

Tags:
August 22, 2017 at 1:15 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn on Big Ben Bong Ban

“… if we have to miss Big Ben in reality for a while so that work can be done, well, that’s something we have to go through. It’s not a national disaster or catastrophe.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sheerman Lobbying Prompts Calls for Ban Sheerman Lobbying Prompts Calls for Ban
Nasty Nat Picks on Tory MP’s Young Children Nasty Nat Picks on Tory MP’s Young Children
Remain Media Coverage Criticised By Experts Remain Media Coverage Criticised By Experts
Wings Over Scotland Arrested Wings Over Scotland Arrested
Watch and Hear: The Last Chime Watch and Hear: The Last Chime
Bonkers Bong Bowing and Reporting Bonkers Bong Bowing and Reporting
Why Transition Must Be Short Why Transition Must Be Short
PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum
Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin
Angry Adonis Wanted ‘Office for Students’ Job Angry Adonis Wanted ‘Office for Students’ Job
City Envoy Slams “Bewildering” Brussels City Envoy Slams “Bewildering” Brussels
Labour Pledged to Sell-Off Public Land Labour Pledged to Sell-Off Public Land
Corbyn’s ‘Local GPs’ Visit Staged by Labour Spin Doctor Corbyn’s ‘Local GPs’ Visit Staged by Labour Spin Doctor
Joly-Gone: Maugham Deletes Centre Party Plan Joly-Gone: Maugham Deletes Centre Party Plan
Milne: North Korea ‘Rational’ to Have Nukes Milne: North Korea ‘Rational’ to Have Nukes
LibDem Chief Exec Out LibDem Chief Exec Out
Jones Ditches Momentum For Radio Show Jones Ditches Momentum For Radio Show
Chlorine Chicken? EU Mired in Food Safety Scandals Chlorine Chicken? EU Mired in Food Safety Scandals
Juncker’s Junkets: Commissioners’ €500,000 Expenses Juncker’s Junkets: Commissioners’ €500,000 Expenses
Owen Jones in for Nawaz on LBC Owen Jones in for Nawaz on LBC