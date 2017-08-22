SpAd Movements: Lee Cain to Number 10

Guido hears Theresa May has hired Michael Gove’s SpAd Lee Cain as head of Political Press in Number 10. Cain is a former Fleet Street journalist and Vote Leave alumnus who was the Leave campaign’s head of broadcast, most recently he has been spinning for Gove at Defra. Well-liked by the Lobby and encouragingly another Brexit believer appointed to a senior SpAd position, he joins Robbie Gibb, Paul Harrison, Liz Sanderson, Tom Swarbrick and Kirsty Buchanan in the new Downing Street spin team. Good to see a Leaver promoted…

“… if we have to miss Big Ben in reality for a while so that work can be done, well, that’s something we have to go through. It’s not a national disaster or catastrophe.”

