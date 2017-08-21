MPs Gather For Bell End Ceremony

#BigBen chimes for last time in 4 years before falling silent for repairs. (It'll still sound for important events) https://t.co/vTxo5lK0TT pic.twitter.com/TvZ70bIV3M
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 21, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn on Big Ben Bong Ban
“… if we have to miss Big Ben in reality for a while so that work can be done, well, that’s something we have to go through. It’s not a national disaster or catastrophe.”