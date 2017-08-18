UKIP Leadership Hopeful: Pay British Indians £12 Billion to Leave UK

It won’t come as a surprise to anyone following the career of UKIP leadership nut John Rees Evans to learn he isn’t the sharpest tool in the box. Rees Evans’ latest big idea, when he’s not talking about “gay donkey rape” or stalking the streets like a madman, is to pay British Indians £12 billion to leave the country. UKIP struggling for relevance these days.

UPDATE: Rees Evans is condemned by his UKIP leadership rival Peter Whittle, who tweets: “No! This is utterly and entirely wrong”.