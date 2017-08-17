Chappers Account Deleted

Overnight James Chapman’s Twitter account was deleted. He sent over 500 manic tweets yesterday and was calling mainstream politicians and journalists “Nazis” into the early hours, admitting he was “lashed“. He even threatened to “shove” Theresa May “into the sea“. Hopefully James can now take a break from Twitter and get help. Shame on the journalists and Remainers who egged him on despite the genuine warnings from his friends.

UPDATE:

August 17, 2017



Jeremy Corbyn on Big Ben Bong Ban

“… if we have to miss Big Ben in reality for a while so that work can be done, well, that’s something we have to go through. It’s not a national disaster or catastrophe.”

