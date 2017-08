Worth keeping on about this. During the referendum Osborne and the Treasury said unemployment would rise by 500,000 in the immediate aftermath of a Leave vote. Today’s new figures:

Unemployment fell 57,000 between April and June 2017

157,000 fewer than for a year earlier

Unemployment rate is 4.4%

Down from 4.9% for a year earlier

The lowest since 1975

It was a big fat fib…