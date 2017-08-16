Tories Queue Up to Blast Trump

May on Trump:

“I see no equivalence between those who propound fascist views and those who oppose them. I think it is important for all those in positions of responsibility to condemn far right views wherever we hear them.”

Other Tory MPs and ministers have been somewhat more direct:

Can’t wait for the state visit…

