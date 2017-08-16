Tories Queue Up to Blast Trump

UK PM says “no equivalence” between fascists & their opponents when asked about Trump’s response to Charlottesvillehttps://t.co/lMMg2VjaJ0 pic.twitter.com/w8pJlQiL7J — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 16, 2017

May on Trump:

“I see no equivalence between those who propound fascist views and those who oppose them. I think it is important for all those in positions of responsibility to condemn far right views wherever we hear them.”

Other Tory MPs and ministers have been somewhat more direct:

Neo-Nazis: bad

Anti-Nazis: good

I learned that as a child.

It was pretty obvious. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) August 16, 2017

The ‘leader of the free world’ loses moral authority when he cannot call fascism by its name. — Sam Gyimah MP (@SamGyimah) August 16, 2017

Losing moral authority? Never had it. Appalling individual; his success continues to be a tragedy for the US. https://t.co/ligG6RQ7W4 — Johnny Mercer MP (@JohnnyMercerUK) August 16, 2017

The President of the United States has just turned his face to the world to defend Nazis, fascists and racists. For shame. — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) August 15, 2017

Can’t wait for the state visit…