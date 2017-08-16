Sarah Champion Was “Thrilled” With Her Sun Article

Sarah Champion is under pressure from Corbynistas on Twitter demanding that she is sacked from her Shadow Cabinet job over her article in The Sun last week:

“Britain has a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls. There. I said it. Does that make me a racist? Or am I just prepared to call out this horrifying problem for what it is.”

To save face with outraged lefties, Champion is putting it about that her words were stripped of all nuance and that she didn’t write the opening sentences. Sun sources insist Champion was not only sent the subbed text, she was sent the hard copy of the page (above) and raised no objections.

In fact her personal assistant emailed the paper the day following the article’s publication to say that Champion was “thrilled with it”:

Date: 11 August 2017 at 10:40
Subject: RE: Sarah’s piece

She is absolutely thrilled with it – just gone to get some hard copies. However, she is mortified that you’ve used such an ancient picture of her – it is about five years old! I sent some newer ones last summer to the picture desk and am attaching them again here. Please can you send them on to the relevant person. Thanks, x

Champion has said what is the obvious truth about rape gangs – her personal assistant’s only complaint before the Corbynistas got involved was that the picture of her used was old. Only when social justice warriors started shrilly tweeting calls for her to resign did Champion seek to disown the article… 

Tags: ,
People:
August 16, 2017 at 2:18 pm

Owen Jones in for Nawaz on LBC Owen Jones in for Nawaz on LBC
Inside Baroness Scotland’s Home – But No Pictures Allowed Inside Baroness Scotland’s Home – But No Pictures Allowed
Private School Quota Would Cull Guardian’s Columnists Private School Quota Would Cull Guardian’s Columnists
BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background
Telegraph Buries Alive Duke of Edinburgh Telegraph Buries Alive Duke of Edinburgh
Mood Board Reveals Despair of Telegraph Hacks Mood Board Reveals Despair of Telegraph Hacks
Guido’s Student Debt Story on Standard Front Page Guido’s Student Debt Story on Standard Front Page
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
BBC #NotOnTheList Stars Paid Via Production Companies BBC #NotOnTheList Stars Paid Via Production Companies
Byline Fined For Defamation in First Impress Ruling Byline Fined For Defamation in First Impress Ruling
Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant Milne & Blonde Pictured in Restaurant
Osborne Defends Blackrock’s Investment on Front Page Osborne Defends Blackrock’s Investment on Front Page
The Great Fairtrade Scandal The Great Fairtrade Scandal
Torbynistas Torbynistas
Snow Such Thing as Impartiality Snow Such Thing as Impartiality
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit The Economist’s Lack of Intelligence Unit
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!