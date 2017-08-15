Labour’s Shadow Trade Minister Staggeringly Clueless on Customs Union

It’s hardly a surprise when a Labour spokesman goes on the airwaves to talk about Brexit and doesn’t have the first clue. But this from Shadow International Trade minister Bill Esterson on the customs union – his brief – is nothing short of extraordinary. He is completely clueless, completely out of his depth, unable to answer the simplest of questions, scrabbling about looking at his notes, completely unfit for the job. Embarrassing…

Tags: ,
People:
August 15, 2017 at 4:02 pm

Friday Caption Contest: Commando Chappers Edition Friday Caption Contest: Commando Chappers Edition
Listen: Rees-Mogg vs Chapman Listen: Rees-Mogg vs Chapman
City Envoy Slams “Bewildering” Brussels City Envoy Slams “Bewildering” Brussels
Chlorine Chicken? EU Mired in Food Safety Scandals Chlorine Chicken? EU Mired in Food Safety Scandals
Juncker’s Junkets: Commissioners’ €500,000 Expenses Juncker’s Junkets: Commissioners’ €500,000 Expenses
BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background
August Brexit Good News Hat-Trick August Brexit Good News Hat-Trick
Ignore Remain Spin: Tory Leavers Support Transition Ignore Remain Spin: Tory Leavers Support Transition
Everything is Awesome for Manufacturing Everything is Awesome for Manufacturing
HMT Predictions Way Off HMT Predictions Way Off
#DespiteBrexit: A Classic of the Genre #DespiteBrexit: A Classic of the Genre
Hat-Trick of Brexit Good News Hat-Trick of Brexit Good News
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
City Confident as Hiring Rates Rocket City Confident as Hiring Rates Rocket
Davis Accepts Donations from Top Blairite and TV Remainer Davis Accepts Donations from Top Blairite and TV Remainer
Remainers Behind Smears and Negative Briefings Remainers Behind Smears and Negative Briefings
Torbynistas Torbynistas
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns