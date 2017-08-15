Hammond Hires Sky’s Giles Winn

Guido understands Philip Hammond has hired Sky News’ Giles Winn as his new media SpAd in the Treasury. He will be working alongside his former Sky colleague Poppy Trowbridge. Winn was the editor of Murnaghan and then in charge of interviews at Sky – it’s another example of the government mopping up experienced broadcast veterans from the Sunday shows. He also knows pretty much every Tory MP and Lobby hack since he’s booked most of them for interviews, which can only help. Winn had been set to join PR outfit Pagefield so it’s a bit of a coup for the Treasury to steal him away. This morning’s reports of a Brexit victory for the Chancellor may have been exaggerated, no arguments that this is a Winn for Hammond…