“Gay Donkey” UKIP Candidate Unveils Online Shop

Readers will remember John Rees Evans, the UKIP leadership candidate who once claimed a gay donkey tried to rape his horse (refresh your memories with the video above). Poor John has never been allowed to forget those famous words, so instead he has decided to embrace them. Rees Evans has set up an online shop to raise funds for his campaign, on which he is selling a “Nice Fluffy Donkey”“to commemorate John’s commitment to the welfare of animals”. He says: “Britain has always cared for animals. It is part of our Judeo-Christian heritage”.

At last someone in the UKIP leadership race shows a sense of humour…

August 15, 2017 at 1:33 pm

