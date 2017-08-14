NiMo Shoots Down “Democrats” as ‘Silly Season Fantasy’

As a Remainer and famous critic of the government, Nicky Morgan (along with Anna Soubry) was top of the list of potential defectors for those seeking to form a new anti-Brexit party. Just one problem. Nicky thinks it’s a terrible idea and won’t be having anything to do with it. She dismisses “The Democrats” as a self-indulgent silly season “fantasy” in a withering article for ConHome:

“The silly season is clearly in overdrive this August, with speculation about the time having arrived for a new UK political party to be formed.  This would be a very bad idea for many reasons. Just ask those who were involved in the SDP: are any of them saying that a new centrist party is a good idea? … The national interest now demands that we stop indulging in political and ideological fantasies about new parties and start focusing on how we shape the rest of the 21st century in which the Conservative Party should want to be in Government with a broad base of support in the country.”

Ouch. Which leaves the current membership of “The Democrats” as pretty much just this:

That’s that then.

August 14, 2017 at 1:08 pm



Quote of the Day

Jess Phillips on the absolute sexism of the “Absolute Boys” on the Left…

“They [the left-wing men] are the worst, the actual worst. Men said they supported better female representation but, when it came to losing their own jobs, they would say, ‘Oh, you mean me? But I am so clever. I’ve got so much to offer the world’. They are literally the worst.”

