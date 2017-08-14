Momentum’s John McTernan

Arch-Blairite John McTernan, February 2016: “The idiots in Momentum will destroy themselves before they destroy Labour… It’s war. Well it was always a war, really… Trying to sneak enemies of the Labour Party in through the back door as Momentum plan is the surest way to find out that the “the broad mainstream of Labour Party grassroots” do not welcome collusion with their electoral enemies. It is indeed a golden rule of politics – never underestimate the stupidity of your opponents.”

Top Corbynista John McTernan, August 2017: “Momentum is within the Labour Party, it’s made up of members of the Labour Party… there’s lots of energy amongst Momentum members… They’re adding something, some richness to the Labour Party that’s not in any other political party in Britain or even in Europe at the moment so it’s a very interesting initiative… I’m a member of Momentum myself, I joined it because of the energy around that movement.”