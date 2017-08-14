Momentum’s John McTernan

Arch-Blairite John McTernan, February 2016: “The idiots in Momentum will destroy themselves before they destroy Labour… It’s war. Well it was always a war, really… Trying to sneak enemies of the Labour Party in through the back door as Momentum plan is the surest way to find out that the “the broad mainstream of Labour Party grassroots” do not welcome collusion with their electoral enemies. It is indeed a golden rule of politics – never underestimate the stupidity of your opponents.”

Top Corbynista John McTernan, August 2017: “Momentum is within the Labour Party, it’s made up of members of the Labour Party… there’s lots of energy amongst Momentum members… They’re adding something, some richness to the Labour Party that’s not in any other political party in Britain or even in Europe at the moment so it’s a very interesting initiative… I’m a member of Momentum myself, I joined it because of the energy around that movement.”

“The struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself. He loved Big Brother…”

Tags: ,
People:
August 14, 2017 at 10:39 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jess Phillips on the absolute sexism of the “Absolute Boys” on the Left…

“They [the left-wing men] are the worst, the actual worst. Men said they supported better female representation but, when it came to losing their own jobs, they would say, ‘Oh, you mean me? But I am so clever. I’ve got so much to offer the world’. They are literally the worst.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Friday Caption Contest: Commando Chappers Edition Friday Caption Contest: Commando Chappers Edition
Angry Adonis Wanted ‘Office for Students’ Job Angry Adonis Wanted ‘Office for Students’ Job
Listen: Rees-Mogg vs Chapman Listen: Rees-Mogg vs Chapman
City Envoy Slams “Bewildering” Brussels City Envoy Slams “Bewildering” Brussels
Labour Pledged to Sell-Off Public Land Labour Pledged to Sell-Off Public Land
Corbyn’s ‘Local GPs’ Visit Staged by Labour Spin Doctor Corbyn’s ‘Local GPs’ Visit Staged by Labour Spin Doctor
Joly-Gone: Maugham Deletes Centre Party Plan Joly-Gone: Maugham Deletes Centre Party Plan
Milne: North Korea ‘Rational’ to Have Nukes Milne: North Korea ‘Rational’ to Have Nukes
LibDem Chief Exec Out LibDem Chief Exec Out
Jones Ditches Momentum For Radio Show Jones Ditches Momentum For Radio Show
Chlorine Chicken? EU Mired in Food Safety Scandals Chlorine Chicken? EU Mired in Food Safety Scandals
Juncker’s Junkets: Commissioners’ €500,000 Expenses Juncker’s Junkets: Commissioners’ €500,000 Expenses
Owen Jones in for Nawaz on LBC Owen Jones in for Nawaz on LBC
Watch: Maduro’s Thugs Executing Opponents Watch: Maduro’s Thugs Executing Opponents
Inside Baroness Scotland’s Home – But No Pictures Allowed Inside Baroness Scotland’s Home – But No Pictures Allowed
Cameron Ambush Corbynista’s Coat Cost £300 Cameron Ambush Corbynista’s Coat Cost £300
Watch: Corbyn Doubles Down on Venezuela Watch: Corbyn Doubles Down on Venezuela
Private School Quota Would Cull Guardian’s Columnists Private School Quota Would Cull Guardian’s Columnists
Smoking Is Good For Us Smoking Is Good For Us
BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background