Gay Row UKIP Hopeful’s Campaign Chief Ranted About “Gaystapo”

Let’s catch up with how things are going in the UKIP leadership race. Peter Whittle is the bookies’ favourite, followed by anti-Islam feminist socialist Anne Marie Waters. Third in the running is David Kurten, who has been dubbed a “homophobic tw*t” by Iain Dale for his comments about homosexuality and child abuse. UKIP sources point out Kurten’s campaign chief is Alan Craig, a somewhat old school chap whose more memorable quotes include his opposition to the “Gaystapo” and “gay rights storm troopers” with “pink jackboots”. Both Whittle and Waters are openly gay, you have to wonder what they think about Team Kurten. And please no one ask fourth favourite John “gay donkey” Evans for his thoughts…

