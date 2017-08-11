Angry Adonis Wanted ‘Office for Students’ Job

Andrew Adonis is furiously tweeting about the Office for Students, the new universities regulator, whose first Chief Executive was appointed last month. Adonis is alleging that the body, and its new head Nicola Dandridge, will be subject to regulatory capture:

This may or may not be true, there is always that danger with vested interests. Speaking of which, shouldn’t Adonis disclose when criticising the oversight of the ‘Office for Students’ that he went for the job of Chairing the Board… and didn’t get it…

August 11, 2017 at 11:47 am

