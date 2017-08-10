Labour Pledged to Sell Off Public Sector Land

Labour’s line of the day is to attack the sale of public sector land, which the Independent obediently splashed on this morning. Worth reminding everyone that during the general election campaign, Labour promised to begin a massive sell-off of… public sector land. It was one of the headline measures in the party’s New Deal on Housing, which boasted:
“We will bring more land forward for development at a lower price… starting with public sector land… [We will] ensure that sites suitable for small builders are released on public land disposals.”
Awks…