Corbyn’s Visit to ‘Local GPs’ Staged by Labour Spin Doctor

The @Conservatives‘ cuts and public sector pay cap have left GP practices under huge strain, leaving patients without the care they deserve. pic.twitter.com/iY4h4LLszj — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) 8 August 2017

Jeremy Corbyn has posted a Twitter video which shows him visiting a doctor’s surgery, in his words, to “talk to a group of local GPs about the work that they have”. The clip shows him meeting staff and he concludes:

“The stress levels are getting higher and higher… the stress is visited upon the GPs practice. And so, what happens here, is often a symptom of the malaise in society that austerity has brought about.”

The video is presented as if Jez is on a visit to an ordinary surgery, apparently chosen at random so he can take the pulse of NHS staff. In fact, the entire production is a set-up: the Somerset Family Health Practice in Southall is run by Dr Onkar Sahota, who is not only a Labour member and activist, but is Chair of the Labour Group on the London Assembly. Corbyn introduces Sahota: “I’m visiting this excellent GP’s practice and Dr Sahota has shown me around”. The fact that the good doctor is a Labour London Assembly Member isn’t mentioned. Nor is it explained in any of the other tweets about the visit sent by Corbyn’s account. Spin doctor…

Sahota, who last year congratulated Corbyn when he won the Labour leadership, is listed on the surgery’s website as the practice director. So the surgery staff met the Labour leader only under the watchful eye of their pro-Labour boss, who was never far away:

No wonder Corbyn got exactly the answers he came looking for…

Also, how much NHS time was wasted facilitating this Corbynista propaganda?