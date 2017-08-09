Owen Jones Ditches Momentum Training Day For LBC Gig

Owen Jones has stood up dozens of Corbynista comrades by ditching a Momentum training day in order to present his own show on LBC instead. Yesterday the radio station confirmed to Media Guido that Jones will sit in for Maajid Nawaz on Saturday, but wouldn’t comment on rumours he is being lined up for a permanent slot. Now it transpires Jones was already booked to lead a North Wales Momentum training session this weekend, but has chosen the glamour of live radio over Llandudno Labour Club, leaving his comrades in the lurch. A message to Momentum members reads:

“To all those who have seen that Owen Jones is doing a radio show on LBC on the Saturday that he should be doing our training session, I can only apologise. We have had no notice of this. I am trying to get in contact with Momentum HQ for an explanation (and maybe someone to replace Jones), but I don’t expect to have a reply until tomorrow. So sorry to disappoint everyone.”

The advert for the training day had promised:

“Momentum’s now famous “Bernie Sanders” training, and Owen Jones will be helping out! Owen will then come doorstep campaigning with us in the afternoon in Llandudno, so we can practice what we have learned.”

Momentum activists, who have paid £3 a ticket for the event, had a mixed reaction. One commented:

“That man will never turn down an opportunity for publicity. Get someone whose loyalty is more solid.”

Classic Owen…