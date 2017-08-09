Milne: North Korea ‘Rational’ to Have Nukes

With the Venezuela crisis and now the North Korea stand-off dominating the headlines, it’s an awkward August on the foreign affairs front for the Leader’s Office. Surprise surprise, Jez hasn’t exactly taken a tough line on Kim Jong-un’s pariah dictatorship and its ambition to unleash a global apocalypse, previously opposing sanctions and suggesting its designation as a ‘rogue state’ is just a “pretext for undermining” it. Likewise, commie Corbynista campaign chief Andrew Murray expressed his “basic position of solidarity with People’s Korea”. Naturally…

Most embarrassed of all should be Seumas Milne, who was defending the ‘rationality’ of the North’s desire to develop and stockpile nukes as early as 2009. He wrote in a Guardian column:

“The idea… that there is something irrational in North Korea’s attempt to acquire nuclear weapons is clearly absurd. This is, after all, a state that has been targeted for regime change by the US ever since the end of the cold war, included as one of the select group of three in George Bush’s axis of evil in 2002, and whose Clinton administration guarantee of “no hostile intent” was explicitly withdrawn by his successor.”

So there you have it: Milne argued it was ‘rational’ for North Korea to ramp up efforts to acquire nukes, a proliferation process which has led us to where we are today. North Korea of course has made a lot of progress on literacy and equality…

Tags: ,
People: / /
August 9, 2017 at 4:04 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Marina Hyde on Osborne’s new career…

“… George Osborne famously passed straight through the revolving door into the editor’s chair at the London Evening Standard, and now has all sorts of people “thinking again” about him on account of his amusingly frequent editorial attacks on Theresa May, the PM who sacked him. And yet, looked at another way, George Osborne is a guy who couldn’t take the rejection of being professionally broken up with, despite his clearly unreasonable behaviour, and who now spends his days tormenting the one who spurned him. He’s a sort of political stalker, really.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
LibDem Chief Exec Out LibDem Chief Exec Out
Jones Ditches Momentum For Radio Show Jones Ditches Momentum For Radio Show
Chlorine Chicken? EU Mired in Food Safety Scandals Chlorine Chicken? EU Mired in Food Safety Scandals
Juncker’s Junkets: Commissioners’ €500,000 Expenses Juncker’s Junkets: Commissioners’ €500,000 Expenses
Owen Jones in for Nawaz on LBC Owen Jones in for Nawaz on LBC
Watch: Maduro’s Thugs Executing Opponents Watch: Maduro’s Thugs Executing Opponents
Inside Baroness Scotland’s Home – But No Pictures Allowed Inside Baroness Scotland’s Home – But No Pictures Allowed
Cameron Ambush Corbynista’s Coat Cost £300 Cameron Ambush Corbynista’s Coat Cost £300
Watch: Corbyn Doubles Down on Venezuela Watch: Corbyn Doubles Down on Venezuela
Private School Quota Would Cull Guardian’s Columnists Private School Quota Would Cull Guardian’s Columnists
Smoking Is Good For Us Smoking Is Good For Us
BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background
Watch: Owen Jones Gets Owned Over Venezuela Watch: Owen Jones Gets Owned Over Venezuela
Rich Kids Winners Under Corbyn’s Student Plans Rich Kids Winners Under Corbyn’s Student Plans
Green Taxes Set to Treble Green Taxes Set to Treble
Labour Hawks Want Corbyn to Condemn Maduro Labour Hawks Want Corbyn to Condemn Maduro
Shameful Silence of Labour’s Chavistas Shameful Silence of Labour’s Chavistas
Corbynistas Lose Seats Corbynistas Lose Seats
Jez Seeks Video Guru to Bolster His Image Jez Seeks Video Guru to Bolster His Image
Ken: Failure to “Kill Oligarchs” Caused Venezuela Crisis Ken: Failure to “Kill Oligarchs” Caused Venezuela Crisis