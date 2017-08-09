LibDem Chief Executive Tim Gordon Out

Guido can reveal the Liberal Democrat chief executive Tim Gordon has resigned. Gordon was appointed by Tim Farron in 2011, and after weeks of internal speculation in LibDem circles that Vince Cable wanted him out, the party boss has fallen on his sword. A LibDem source says “he jumped before he was pushed”, the move is being seen as a Cable power grab. Well, as far as any power can be grabbed in the LibDems.

Gordon was the LibDems’ registered campaign officer in the 2015 general election – he was the subject of a police probe after the Electoral Commission found £184,676 missing from his spending return. The Electoral Commission found Gordon had committed an offence under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act and fined the LibDems the maximum £20,000 fine as a result. Gordon’s previous claim to fame was handling the review into LibDem harassment following the Rennard scandal, another stunning success. A LibDem spokesman confirms he is out. Bye…

UPDATE: Sir Vince says: “Tim has managed the party staff and finances very effectively during challenging times, and I want to thank him for ensuring that the party is now in such good order to move back into the centre of British political life.” Hardly glowing…

Quote of the Day

Marina Hyde on Osborne’s new career…

“… George Osborne famously passed straight through the revolving door into the editor’s chair at the London Evening Standard, and now has all sorts of people “thinking again” about him on account of his amusingly frequent editorial attacks on Theresa May, the PM who sacked him. And yet, looked at another way, George Osborne is a guy who couldn’t take the rejection of being professionally broken up with, despite his clearly unreasonable behaviour, and who now spends his days tormenting the one who spurned him. He’s a sort of political stalker, really.”

