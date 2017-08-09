Juncker’s Junkets: Commissioners Spend €500,000 on Travel in Two Months

The eye-watering travel bill racked up by unelected European Commissioners is finally made public today after campaigners waged a three year legal battle to access their expenses claims. The hard-won disclosure reveals the 28 Commissioners spent almost half a million Euros on visits during the first two months of 2016 alone (the only period for which documents have been released). The release includes a dossier of claims submitted by Commission President Jean Claude Junker, which reveals his astonishing €27,000 bill for a two-day trip to Rome. Must have been a good wine list…

Junker, based in Brussels, also claimed nearly €2000 for a one night trip to Berlin (a single ticket on a budget airline costs around €25 Euro). He still claimed for minor excursions despite his €324,377 (£275,275) salary: he submitted for 48 Euro in ‘daily allowances’ to attend a meeting in Germany with Martin Schulz. Junker’s junkets paid for by you…

The data, which can be viewed thanks to campaigners at Access Info Europe, shows the Commissioners enjoyed 261 official trips in January and Feburary 2016. Other tax-payer funded extravagances included splurging on ‘air taxis’ – chartered planes – by foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, who spent €75,000 in a single trip to Azerbaijan. Christos Stylianides, the commissioner for humanitarian aid, claimed €11,000 for a trip to Somalia and Turkey. Worth every cent…

Despite the embarrassing release, the Commission still has the brass neck to claim that further disclosures covering the remainder of 2016 would impose an “excessive administrative burden”. The EU has tried to block transparency on Commissioners’ expenses at every turn. Helen Darbishire, Executive Director of Access Info Europe, said:

“Giving 120 requesters only two months’ worth of expenses data is a token gesture…The real cost here is not the cost of processing data, but rather it’s the cost to the credibility of and trust in the European Commission when it refuses to publish basic information about the spending of taxpayers’ funds.”

Thankfully the British taxpayer will soon no longer be funding Junker’s junkets…