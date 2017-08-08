Maduro’s Thugs Executing Opponents

Yesterday Corbyn attempted to give moral equivalency to the government and protesters in Venezuela. Last night on Newsnight an activist from Labour’s Socialist International sister party in the country said there was no equivalency. Guido wonders how there can be when Maduro has marauding thugs in uniform on motorbikes beating up and killing protesters. Maduro has uniformed security police arresting opposition leaders in the middle of the night. There is no equivalency…

In the UK, hard left mouthpieces like Owen Jones shamefully try and change the subject to Saudi Arabia’s wrongdoing, however, no one in mainstream British politics is advocating turning Britain into Saudi. Corbyn, Abbott, Mason and Jones have all lauded Venezuela as proof that in the fight against ‘neo-liberalism’ “a different world is possible”. Ken Livingstone may lament that Maduro didn’t execute the ‘establishment elite’, his friend Maduro is making up for it by executing young opponents…

N.B. These camera phone videos come from a single source, via Brazil. Guido has been able to verify one video’s authenticity with Human Rights Watch material.