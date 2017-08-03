Ken: Failure to “Kill All The Oligarchs” Caused Venezuela Crisis

Red Ken has doubled down on his theory that Venezuela would be just fine if only Chavez and Maduro had succeeded in “killing all the oligarchs”. Interviewed by Julia Hartley-Brewer on TalkRadio, Livingstone peddled anti-American conspiracy theories and suggested videos of opposition leaders being arrested at gunpoint under the cover of night were “propaganda”. The former London mayor – with whom Jeremy Corbyn has shared platforms at pro-Chavez rallies – said:

“One of the things that Chavez did when he came to power, he didn’t kill all the oligarchs, he allowed them to live, to carry on… a lot of them are using their power and control…to make it difficult and to undermine Maduro.”

Ken also complained that the country’s economics minister did not listen to his advice, and said of Venezuela’s new constituent assembly: “I’d like to see us do that here in Britain”. On the plus side, got through it without mentioning Hitler…

