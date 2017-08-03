Jez Seeks Video Guru to Bolster Cult of Corbyn



Jez is recruiting a “video officer” to his inner circle to Bolster his own personality cult. Like all his revolutionary idols he knows image control is an essential propaganda tool. Although based at Labour HQ, the job description reveals that vacant role is under the command of “LOTO” (the Leader of the Opposition’s Office). While the job comes with a healthy salary of almost £36,000, the ad hints that individual will be tasked with working out a way to get others to produce content for free:

“Develop and implement a strategy to facilitate the production of pro bono video content.”

There’s no job security, the role is on a “Fixed-term contract for the period that Jeremy Corbyn is the Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition”. Don’t expect to go to Downung Street…