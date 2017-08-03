Jeremy Vine Worth Four Ed Milibands

The licence fee payer shelled out a mere £2,500 to listen to Ed Miliband evaluate toilet flushes when he sat in for Jeremy Vine on Radio 2, the Register of Members’ Interests reveals. That means Miliband bagged £500 for two hours work a day, which, to be fair, is an enormous discount on Vine’s reputed £10,000-a-week for the radio show. Vine is therefore worth four Milibands*…

Iain Duncan Smith, who took over the show the following week, is yet to declare any payment. Was he free?

*Didn’t Ed Miliband used to say he wanted to ban MPs from taking second jobs?

August 3, 2017 at 3:46 pm



Quote of the Day

Tom Harris nails the Corbynistas on foreign affairs…

“Jeremy Corbyn and the hard left have never met a banana republic they didn’t like.”

