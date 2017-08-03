Labour Hawks Want Corbyn to Renounce Maduro

Labour MP Graham Jones is optimistic Corbyn will come out and condemn Maduro:

“Jeremy in his own time will come out and condemn Venezuela, I am sure he will. Nobody can accept the human rights abuses that are going on in Venezuela.”

The more hawkish Labour types are demanding Corbyn answer a very simple question: Does Jeremy Corbyn still support Venezuela’s regime?

“We have a right to know whether he now regrets what he said” – Labour MP Tom Harris on Corbyn’s position on Venezuela #newsnight pic.twitter.com/JUmTo3gPWL — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) August 2, 2017

Progress’s Conor Pope says “I do happen to believe what Corbyn thinks about Venezuela now is relevant and important, but not because of votes. Judgement and morals. Corbyn held up Chavismo as a model. Fair to ask where went wrong.” Socialism comrade, socialism went wrong as it always does…

CCHQ is piling in on the issue too:

Corbyn won’t condemn what is happening in Venezuela. Why? Because he supports the Socialist policies that have caused the economic chaos. pic.twitter.com/38DZN9rfGY — Conservatives (@Conservatives) August 3, 2017

Will this attack line work? Would need to see polling on it on its efficacy. Clearly in the general election swing voters didn’t care about Jezza and the IRA or Jezzbollah™ enough to matter. Venezuela might be more salient for millenials. Or it might not…