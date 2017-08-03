Labour Hawks Want Corbyn to Renounce Maduro

Labour MP Graham Jones is optimistic Corbyn will come out and condemn Maduro:

“Jeremy in his own time will come out and condemn Venezuela, I am sure he will. Nobody can accept the human rights abuses that are going on in Venezuela.”

The more hawkish Labour types are demanding Corbyn answer a very simple question: Does Jeremy Corbyn still support Venezuela’s regime?

Progress’s Conor Pope says “I do happen to believe what Corbyn thinks about Venezuela now is relevant and important, but not because of votes. Judgement and morals. Corbyn held up Chavismo as a model. Fair to ask where went wrong.” Socialism comrade, socialism went wrong as it always does…

CCHQ is piling in on the issue too:

Will this attack line work? Would need to see polling on it on its efficacy. Clearly in the general election swing voters didn’t care about Jezza and the IRA or Jezzbollah™ enough to matter. Venezuela might be more salient for millenials. Or it might not…

August 3, 2017 at 5:05 pm



Quote of the Day

Tom Harris nails the Corbynistas on foreign affairs…

“Jeremy Corbyn and the hard left have never met a banana republic they didn’t like.”

