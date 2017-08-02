Williamson Refuses to Side With Blair Over Maduro

Labour Shadow Home Office Minister Chris Williamson defended Nicolas Maduro’s socialist regime on Newsnight. He refused to say whether he would side with Tony Blair over Maduro and Venezuela’s former leader Hugo Chavez. Asked about its midnight arrests of opposition leaders, Williamson said of the Venezuelan government:

“They’re under incredible pressure… I’m yet to hear any criticism…of the United States intervention there and the sanctions.”

Maduro enablers at the top, useful idiots in the ranks...

August 2, 2017 at 11:33 pm



Quote of the Day

Alan Sugar on Jeremy Corbyn:

“It’s clear you alluded to students refunds to get votes from young impressionable people. You are a cheat and should resign.”

