Williamson Refuses to Side With Blair Over Maduro

Are you closer in political philosophy to Hugo Chavez or Tony Blair? @EvanHD asks Labour Shadow Home Office Minister @DerbyChrisW #newsnight pic.twitter.com/o35wwpLor8 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) 2 August 2017

Labour Shadow Home Office Minister Chris Williamson defended Nicolas Maduro’s socialist regime on Newsnight. He refused to say whether he would side with Tony Blair over Maduro and Venezuela’s former leader Hugo Chavez. Asked about its midnight arrests of opposition leaders, Williamson said of the Venezuelan government:

“They’re under incredible pressure… I’m yet to hear any criticism…of the United States intervention there and the sanctions.”

Maduro enablers at the top, useful idiots in the ranks...