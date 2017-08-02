Telegraph Buries Alive Duke of Edinburgh

Someone at Telegraph towers has pressed the wrong button: a full-length report went live on the paper’s website this morning wrongly reporting the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. In fact, the alive and well Duke is today carrying out his final official engagement before retiring from public duties. The pre-prepared piece reads:

The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving consort to a monarch in British history, has died at the age of XX, Buckingham Palace has announced. 

“Prince Philip, whom the Queen described as her “strength and stay” during her record-breaking reign, passed away XXXXXXX

“FILL IN DETAILS

“He will be given a royal ceremonial funeral in line with his wishes, which is expected to take place in seven days’ time.”

A note at the head of the copy says: “This file needs to be a living file – and will serve Apple News as well as be the main news story. Please stick to the format below.” The story carries the joint byline of the paper’s royal correspondent and political editor. Amusingly, the piece rather prematurely quotes “palace insiders“:

“Palace insiders have said the Duke specified he wanted a “low key” funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where he will also be interred.”

The story has now been deleted. One for the mood board

Quote of the Day

Gary Lineker goes from jug-eared to tin-eared:

“How can Chris Evans be on more than me?”

