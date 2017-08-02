Shadow Transport Spokesman in Car Crash Interview

Labour’s Shadow Transport Sec @AndyMcDonaldMP can’t give @EmmaBarnett a precise figure for Labour’s total transport spend #5liveDaily pic.twitter.com/1rBWQ1mD2M — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) 2 August 2017

Labour Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald had a car crash this morning when he was unable to put a figure on Labour’s proposed total transport spend. Interviewed by 5 Live’s Emma Barnett, McDonald struggled to explain Labour’s “national transformation fund” – a £250 billion bill for nationalisation which a note released with the party’s manifesto implied would funded by capital borrowing. As the interview went off the rails for the shadow transport spokesman, he said:

“I’ve got lots and lots of figures and stats and forgive me if I don’t pull that one out for you today.”

Car, plane, train crash…