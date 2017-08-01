Stephen Kinnock’s Pass Rant Fails

BuzzFeed ran a piece this morning quoting remain campaigner Stephen Kinnock, who was very upset about the fact that BrexitCentral has a parliamentary pass. The briefest glance at Kinnock’s own pass allocations shows he’s a fine one to talk. Forget journalists – the Aberavon MP inexplicably dished out a pass to Dennis Marcus, director of “strategy and communications” company Ubuntu London. The firm’s website boasts about Dennis’s work:

“Always having a lot of both to offer, he helps you find your most powerful stories, be they in the form of strategy (as he has done for global businesses and major international political campaigns), speeches (for former Heads of Government and leading business executives), copywriting (for businesses and thought leaders) or scripts (for production companies and a former Prime Minister).”

And thanks to Stephen, he enjoys unlimited access to Parliament. Pass fail!