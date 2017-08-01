Labour Homophobia Storm Councillor Now in FGM Row

Labour Councillor Chika Amadi was suspended from the Labour Party yesterday pending an investigation into her comments about homosexuality: she compared gay pride marchers to “peadophiles“. Today, further allegations emerge against the Harrow councillor and pastor: Guido has seen a letter of complaint against Amadi submitted to Harrow’s monitoring officer. It alleges:

“At a recent Performance and Finance Scrutiny meeting, Cllr Amadi referred to FGM (Female Genital Mutilation) as a cultural practice, suggesting that it is therefore sometimes acceptable. Many in the room were shocked at her explicit support for such violent practices for which there should be no exceptions.

“Furthermore, it has recently emerged that Cllr Amadi inappropriately misused Council resources. Councillor Amadi, hosted and advertised the “Reigning women conference” on 18th March 2017, 10:45-17:00 in the Council Chamber whilst charging £18.50 per ticket. The Council Chamber would usually have a rental cost of £270 for a non-council event, however Councillor Amadi paid nothing and has not registered this as a gift. The advertisements for the event it listed her title as “Cllr” which is giving the impression that she was acting in her official capacity as a Councillor.”

Heavens above…

